Vermont State Parks has holiday gifts for outdoors enthusiasts

Vermont State Parks holiday gifts make it easy to give an outdoor experience or adventure gear to friends and family while supporting state parks.

Check out the selection and place orders online at vtstateparks.com/shop.html:

• For the day tripper, a $59 gift package covers several weekends of adventures with a punch card good for 10 state park day visits, a notebook and pen set, and a Vermont State Parks travel mug.

• Cover someone’s weekend camping trip with two nights of tent, lean-to or RV camping in a state park, a coupon for a free armload of firewood, two Vermont State Parks water bottles and a LED mini-flashlight for $89.

• The family fun package will last a whole season for $139 with one season vehicle pass good for entry into any Vermont State Parks day use area for up to eight people in a vehicle; two one-hour boat rental coupons, an insulated backpack with mesh top, a deck of cards and a Frisbee.

• If you’re just looking for a practical, affordable small gift, colorful state park beverage containers start at $14 such as blue enamel mugs, stoneware beer steins, and Nalgene water bottles with colorful logos.

• State park hats for $14 include a trucker hat emblazoned with the retro Vermont State Parks logo, a camouflage ball cap, or a brushed cotton hat.