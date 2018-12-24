Hartford bobcat tests positive for rabies

VTDIGGER.ORG

A bobcat that attacked two women in Hartford on Wednesday before it was shot dead by a game warden later tested positive for rabies.

The 25-pound adult female bobcat caused serious, non-life-threatening injuries to the two victims, according to Col. Jason Batchelder, director of enforcement for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Officers did not search for additional bobcats. They were not concerned that others might be rabid, given the animal’s solitary nature, Batchelder said.

The first reported victim was attacked while sitting on a porch outside her apartment complex in Wilder. She was bitten on her legs and lower back. A second woman was bitten on the hand near a state office building in downtown White River Junction about an hour later.

As wardens were investigating the first attack and trying to track the animal, a report came in about the second incident. A game warden shot the bobcat after it charged at him from underneath a parked car.

Batchelder said the two victims likely began receiving treatment for rabies at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after the attack.

This story was originally published by the Valley News on Dec. 13.