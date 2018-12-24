News from Pierson Library

Holiday season notes

The library will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, so come in early to get books and movies.

If you are travelling over winter break, now is a great time to check out an audiobook for the road. You can download eAudiobooks from ListenUpVermont.org using your Pierson Library card and listen on a number of compatible devices including Kindles, iPads and Android phones.

The library wishes you and yours a very happy holiday, however you celebrate.

Welcome to new patrons

Congratulations to all of the children in Shelburne who have received their very own library cards recently: Nora Guidice, age 5; Naomi Simmons, age 6; Leo Maverick and Sarah Nieulant, both age 7; Luci Simmons, age 8; Kathryn Lewis and Mike Nieulant, both age 9; and Julia Connolly, age 10. We are so happy you can now check out books from the library!

– Kevin Unrath, library director