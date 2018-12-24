Register for UVM Master Gardener course until Jan. 16

The University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener Program is accepting registrations until Jan. 16 for its 16-week home horticulture course.

The online non-credit course will run from Jan. 18 through May 10 with live question-and-answer sessions on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. All sessions will be recorded. Prior gardening knowledge is not mandatory. Participants need basic computer skills and should expect to spend a minimum of four to six hours a week on course work.

Details and a link to registration can be found online at uvm.edu/mastergardener.

The course fee is $475. For those who want to earn certification to become a UVM Extension Master Gardener volunteer, the fee is $425. The latter involves 40 volunteer hours over a two-year period in addition to the course and ongoing volunteering to remain in the program.

The course is taught by UVM faculty and green industry experts who cover a broad range of horticultural topics including vegetable and small fruits production, perennials and annuals, botany basics, soil fertility, prevention and control of pests and diseases, lawn and turf care, rain gardens and basic landscape design.

For more information, contact the program office at 656-9562 or master.gardener@uvm.edu.