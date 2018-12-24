Winter Solstice and a Promise of Spring

By LYNDON CAREW
How dark, how dark, the shortest day
Brings hours of light too few,
But when it ends and poles do change
It hints that Spring is surely due.
The darkness of that special day
Makes feelings dreary and so down,
But when next I see a longer day
I know that Spring is coming round
So Winter Solstice celebrate
‘Ere though long nights
we must endure,
For in mind’s eye we clearly see
That Spring is sneaking in for sure.
And within days of wintry snows
I see that longer days appear,
So I can say without a doubt
That Spring is surely almost here.
Lyndon Carew lives in Shelburne. Winter solstice is Friday, Dec. 21.