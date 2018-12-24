Winter Solstice and a Promise of Spring

By LYNDON CAREW

How dark, how dark, the shortest day

Brings hours of light too few,

But when it ends and poles do change

It hints that Spring is surely due.

The darkness of that special day

Makes feelings dreary and so down,

But when next I see a longer day

I know that Spring is coming round

So Winter Solstice celebrate

‘Ere though long nights

we must endure,

For in mind’s eye we clearly see

That Spring is sneaking in for sure.

And within days of wintry snows

I see that longer days appear,

So I can say without a doubt

That Spring is surely almost here.

Lyndon Carew lives in Shelburne. Winter solstice is Friday, Dec. 21.