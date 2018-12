Connect on Linked in

By RICK BESSETTE

Out in the meadow

Planted row onto row,

Christmas trees laden

With fresh fallen snow.

Trees of all sizes,

There were shapes of all kind,

Meet wandering guests

Just searching to find,

That one perfect tree

To put in a stand.

Decorated with lights,

Placed gently by hand.

And just for a while

This holiday season,

Take comfort in peace,

Reflect on its reason.

Wishing you joy, peace

And blessings

This holiday season.

2018

Rick Bessette is Shelburne’s poet laureate.