Blood donors needed through the holidays

Emergencies don’t take a holiday.

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make appointments now to give through the holiday season and winter months.

A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel.

Winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations that impact the blood supply, too.

Donors can make an appointment to donate blood and platelets online at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who give through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood drives in Chittenden County include:

Burlington

Jan. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peoples United Bank, Two Burlington Square

Jan. 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue

Essex

Jan. 3: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Essex Shoppes, 21 Essex Way

Essex Junction

Jan. 10: 2-7 p.m., Albert D Lawton School, 104 Maple St.

Hinesburg

Jan. 10: 12:30 to 6 p.m., St. Jude’s Parish Hall, Route 116

South Burlington

Jan.12: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset St.

Williston

Dec. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Williston Fire Station, 645 Talcott Rd