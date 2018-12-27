Gymnasts eke out win; girls dominate on court, ice

By LAUREN READ

GYMNASTICS

The CVU gymnastics team eked out a win over Essex on Wednesday in an early season matchup of the top two teams in the state.

The Redhawks finished with 131.4 points, a razor-thin margin over the Hornets who were just behind with 131.2.

Laurynn Bombardier won the all-around for CVU, with a scored of 33.55, while Taylor Hoar was second with 32.8 points. Bombardier finished in second in the bars, third on the beam and second on the floor for the all-around win.

BOYS HOCKEY

The Redhawks moved to the consolation game of the Beech Tournament, where they fell to South Burlington 6-3 last Thursday.

Jake Schaefer had two goals for CVU, while James Bernicke also scored. Logan Cody made 35 saves.

Rees Baker had a hat trick for the Wolves and Ted Hopper stopped 26 shots.

Rice 5, CVU 2: The Champlain Valley Union boys hockey team fell to Rice in the opening game of the Bob Beech Memorial Tournament on Wednesday.

Ryan Byrnes had two goals to lead the Green Knights, while Cale Layman made nine saves.

Charlie Averill had both goals for the Redhawks (0-1) and Logan Cody stopped 28 shots.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CVU 4, U-32 3: The Redhawks got the offense going in a win over U-32 on Wednesday night.

Payton Skillen had two goals for CVU, while Flynn Hall added a goal and an assist. Kiley McClure also scored for the Redhawks, who had a 3-0 lead before hanging on for the one-goal win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 42, Fair Haven 10: CVU girls basketball moved to 3-0 with a win over Fair Haven on Wednesday.

Kaylee Beyor paced the offensive output with eight points and Catherine Gilwee added seven points for the Redhawks, who took a 11-2 lead after the first quarter.