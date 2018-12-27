New fund supports Rice Memorial High School music programs

At last week’s Advent Concert, officials at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington announced the creation of an endowed fund to support school music programs.

Principal Lisa Lorenz informed attendees at the holiday performance that as a commitment to the arts, a new fund will be established at the Vermont Catholic Community Foundation to support the Rice music department.

It will be named in memory of Arthur Pare, a 1950 alumnus whose recent bequest of $70,000 will be split between tuition assistance and the music fund.

“The arts are fundamental to the education of the whole student,” Lorenz said. “Encouraging our students to develop all of their God-given gifts sets the stage for their success in high school and beyond. Mr. Pare spent his entire career with this understanding. We are humbled by his gift and thrilled to have additional resources for our music program.”

The concert also marked debut performances by two new faculty members: Kevin Ginter, an accomplished opera singer who works with the Rice Chorus; and Steffen Parker, who returns to Rice after an 11-year absence to lead Rice’s Jazz Ensemble and Concert Band.

Lorenz also announced that Rice drama will perform “Beauty and the Beast,” May 3-5.

Rice is one of two Catholic high schools in Vermont.