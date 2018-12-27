Parks & Rec News

Early Morning Boot Camp

Work out as a group with your neighbors and friends to achieve your fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome. This is a fun, motivating way to get fit and a great way to kick start your day and the New Year. Classes Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 13 at 6-7 a.m. in the Shelburne Community School Gym with instructor Kristin Hartley. Fee: $120.

Me & My Guy Dance

Tickets go on sale Jan. 7 for this fun event for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.). This year’s dance is Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Tickets: $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. Top Hat Entertainment will return with their popular photo booth and dance music. Treats, snacks and beverages will be served. Sorry, online registration is not available for this event. Tickets can be purchased in the recreation office with cash or check only please.

Gentle Yoga

Breathe, relax stretch with certified yoga instructor Kay Boyce, who leads this class aimed at building strength, toning muscle and finding new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga or those who simply want to enhance their yoga practice. Bring a mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. The class meets Jan. 3-24 from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Town Center gym. Fee: $37. Registration deadline is Jan. 2.

Shotokan Karate

For adults and kids ages 8 and up. Improve your fitness level, challenge yourself and have fun. Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, consisting of dynamic offensive and defensive techniques, using all parts of the body to their maximum advantage. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye-hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate Techniques. Classes will meet on Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Town Center gym, Jan. 3 through Feb. 7. The $40 fee does not include required uniform. Registration deadline is Jan. 2.

Senior Walking

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in the Town Center gym where it’s safe and warm. Bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to wear in the gym. Free. No registration required; Shelburne residents only. Walking time is Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. through March 29. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985- 9551 for updates or check calendar on gym door.

See all of the fall and winter programs and events online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or in the 2018 fall/winter brochure.