State grants available to fund watershed projects in 2019

The Vermont Watershed Grants Program is accepting applications for projects in 2019 that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to understand and enjoy these treasures.

Applications are due by Feb. 15.

The program makes grants available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, nonprofit organizations, and water-related citizen groups. Past projects that were selected for funding included invasive species education, shoreline vegetation restoration, and the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish movement.

For 2019, $85,000 is available to fund projects in three categories: education and outreach; planning, assessment, inventory, monitoring; and program implementation.

The Vermont Watershed Grants Program is a joint project of the state Fish & Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation established by legislature and funded by sales of the Vermont conservation license plate.

Proceeds from the plate sales also support the Fish & Wildlife Department’s Nongame Wildlife Fund, said Louis Porter, Fish & Wildlife commissioner.

More information and application forms are available online at: dec.vermont.gov/watershed/cwi/grants/watershed-grants.