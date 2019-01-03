Devil’s Bowl Speedway to be independent track in 2019

STAFF REPORT

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, the half-mile dirt racetrack in West Haven has announced that it will carry its own sanctioning and licensing for the 2019 season.

“We are very excited to be an independent track in 2019,” promoter Mike Bruno said. “I thank NASCAR… for the help in building our program for the past seven years, but our business model has seen major changes in the last two years and our plans have evolved. We’ve been approached to join other organizations as well, but the time is right for Devil’s Bowl to stand on its own and to try something different.”

Bruno said the move came after consultation with drivers and teams, careful data analysis, and an overall review of auto racing industry trends and projections, both locally and nationally.

“We’ve asked our drivers what they want, and we’ve also listened to suggestions from the ones who race with us just once or twice a year, and we think that we’ve found a good balance with our new program,” Bruno said. “We’re also going to continue to work with other tracks and sanctioning bodies in the area to help improve racing overall. We are extremely positive about the future of Devil’s Bowl.”

Devil’s Bowl Speedway has been part of the weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series program. Bruno said the new arrangement will retain insurance coverage for participants and a healthy championship fund.

Membership license fees will be either similar to or less than previous fees. License applications are available can be requested by emailing devilsbowlspeedway@gmail.com.

Under the new arrangement, all drivers, car owners, and crew who are licensed will be covered by the speedway’s insurance protection in the case of accident during an event, with incident coverage matching the previous level.

The Devil’s Bowl 2019 schedule will be released later this month.