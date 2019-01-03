Good week for girls gymnastics, hoops; Boys work to find groove on ice, court

By LAUREN READ

GIRLS HOCKEY

Rutland 2, CVU 1 (OT): Rutland forward Brianna Beauchamp scored 50 seconds into overtime lifting Rutland to a win over CVU in the Fletcher “Buster” Brush Holiday Classic in Middlebury on Saturday.

It was Beauchamp’s second goal of the game for the Raiders (4-1) and Kristen Pariseau stopped 21 shots to earn the win in goal.

Kiley McClure scored for the Redhawks, now at 2-3 in early season play. Emma Rashford made 25 saves.

In the first game of the tournament on Friday, the Redhawks beat Spaulding 5-1. Payton Skillen had two goals in the win and Kaleigh Bushweller had a goal and one assist.

BOYS HOCKEY

BFA-St. Albans 7, CVU 1: The early season struggles continued for CVU boys hockey on Saturday in a loss to BFA-St. Albans.

Six Bobwhites players found the back of the net, while a three-man rotation made 11 saves in goal.

Jake Schaefer had the lone goal for the Redhawks (1-4) and Logan Cody stopped 25 shots in the losing effort.

Last Wednesday, CVU fell to Middlebury 6-1. Ben Ross had the lone goal for the Redhawks, while Ty Dousevicz and Logan Cody combined for 24 saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 63, Brattleboro 22: After a 33-0 start in the first half, CVU ran to a win over Brattleboro last Thursday.

Maryn Askew scored 12 points to lead all scorers, while Nicole Eaton and Bray Hunter each tallied nine points. Makenna Boyd added seven assists and three steals for the Redhawks (4-0).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rutland 61, CVU 54: Visiting Rutland rushed out to an early lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it in a win over Champlain Valley Union on Saturday.

Ethan Harvey paced the Redhawks (2-2) with 23 points, while Cole Otley added 15 points.

Jamison Evans and Jacob Lorman led the Raiders (4-2) with 16 points apiece.

It was the second loss in a row for CVU, who fell to Rice 69-48 on Thursday. Harvey was the top scorer with 11 points in that game; Otley and Jacob Boliba each added eight points.

John Rousseau and Moe Awayle each scored 17 points for the Green Knights of Rice.

GYMNASTICS

CVU dominated its tri meet Dec. 27 at Green Mountain Gymnastics against Montpelier and Harwood Union. Redhawk gymnasts landed in first place with a total of 134.2 points. Montpelier was second with 120.15 and Harwood a distant third with 85.65.

WRESTLING

CVU wrestlers competed in the two-day 47th Hubie Wagner Invitational Tournament, Dec. 28-29 at Middlebury Union High School. Five Redhawks earned spots in the final championship round. Finishing in third place out of 11 teams, CVU team was the top Vermont school at the event. Teams from Bow, N.H., and Granville, N.Y. placed first and second.

Final results for the CVU wrestlers: Senior Justin Bissonette at 170 lbs., champion; senior Jared Forsythe at 182 lbs., runner up; sophomores Will Murphy at 195 lbs. and Riley Brown at 120 lbs., runners up;

Freshman Luke Leonard at 113 lbs., runner up; and junior Matt Trifaro at 160 lbs., fourth place.