High school seniors: It’s not too late!

By SARAH SOULE

The new year is almost here but it’s not too late for high school seniors to refine and add to their college application list.

Many colleges and universities have approaching deadlines in early January and February and still others offer rolling admissions, which means they review prospective candidates at any time.

A key aspect of the college admission process is filling out the requisite financial aid forms.

Students can find information on financial aid forms at college and university websites and in their high school guidance offices.

We’re fortunate in Vermont to have VSAC – the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation – located in Winooski. It offers help with the federal FASFA financial aid application on Fridays through late January. The FAFSA Friday program works with students and parents to complete the process. Some colleges and universities also require the CSS Profile. Those forms are online at: studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa and cssprofile.collegeboard.org.

VSAC also offers a universal scholarship application, available to all Vermont students who plan to enroll in college next fall. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15. More information is online at vsac.org under scholarships.

As senior year moves along, students should meet regularly with their school counselor to discuss their college plans, review deadlines and get ready for life after high school.

A college admissions advisor for more than 35 years, Sarah Soule of Shelburne works at Middlebury Union High School as the post-secondary planning coordinator. Her blog is at vermontcollegecounselor.blog.