Hydrant helpers needed

Do you have a fire hydrant in your front yard or nearby? If so, the Shelburne Fire Department asks you to help out by clearing away the snow all the way down to the grass, leaving a 2-3 foot cleared circle all around the hydrant. If you can help break down any snowbanks in front of hydrants, that would also be a help should firefighters need to help prepare their neighborhood in case of a fire. The fire department thanks residents for their assistance this winter, and reminds all that fire prevention/safety isn’t just one week of the year, but all 52. – Jim Buell, Shelburne Fire Department