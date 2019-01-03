New year means new Hinesburg playgroups

By ALEXANDRA KONCEWICZ

Hinesburg Friends of Families is excited to announce a new playgroup schedule for 2019.

Our popular Wednesday Family Playgroup will remain the same. We welcome children ages birth to 5 with a caregiver at Hinesburg Town Hall from 10-11:30 a.m. for a healthy snack, crafts and sensory activities, circle time with stories and songs and coffee and tea for caregivers. There are plenty of toys for imaginative play and lots of space to move around.

New on Thursdays is Music and Movement Playgroup from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room at Carpenter-Carse Library. Join us for stories, songs and movement games followed by a healthy snack and coffee for caregivers. This playgroup is geared toward little ones ages birth to 3 and their grownups but older siblings are welcome. Please enter through the Community Room entrance to the left of the main library entrance.

Friday Preschool Playgroup for ages 3-5 with a caregiver continues at a new time: 10-11:30 a.m. in the preschool classroom at Hinesburg Community School (check in at the main office first). Preschoolers can enjoy crafts, lots of preschool toys, sensory play like sand and water tables, a healthy snack and a circle time with stories and songs each week.

We will also be hosting Winter Weekend Playtimes on Saturday mornings from 10-11:30 a.m. at Hinesburg Town Hall on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9. Escape the winter weather and let the kiddos burn off some energy.

Little ones from birth to age five with a caregiver can enjoy toys, gross motor activities, a craft project, snack and circle time.

The weekend playtimes are weather dependent as there is no snow removal at Town Hall on weekends. If we need to cancel, we’ll do so the day before, so please stay tuned to our Facebook page for updates.

Friends of Families is a program of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center offering a variety of resources and learning opportunities at playgroups throughout the year. We have some great things planned for this year as well.

All playgroups are free and open to attendees from any town, thanks to support from SCHIP, the town of Hinesburg and many businesses and individuals. We welcome all caregivers (parents, grandparents, nannies, etc.) with their children and we follow the school calendar and closings.

Alexandra Koncewicz is coordinator of Friends of Families. Contact: 482-4946 or koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.