Parks & Rec News

Me & My Guy Dance

Tickets go on sale Jan. 7 for this fun event for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.). This year’s dance is Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Tickets: $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. Top Hat Entertainment will return with their popular photo booth and dance music. Treats, snacks and beverages will be served. Sorry, online registration is not available for this event. Tickets can be purchased in the recreation office with cash or check only please.

Senior Walking

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in the Town Center gym where it’s safe and warm. Bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to wear in the gym. Free. No registration required; Shelburne residents only. Walking time is Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. through March 29. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985- 9551 for updates or check calendar on gym door.

Early Morning Boot Camp

Work out as a group with your neighbors and friends to obtain your fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome. This is a fun, motivating way to get fit and a great way to kick start your day and the New Year. Classes Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 13 at 6-7 a.m. in the Shelburne Community School Gym with instructor Kristin Hartley. Fee: $120.

See all of the fall and winter programs and events online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or in the 2018 fall/winter brochure.