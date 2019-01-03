Singing, dancing events at the Charlotte Grange

The Charlotte Grange has two upcoming events in January open to all ages.

Open Mic Night is Tuesday, Jan. 15, starting at 6 p.m. with signups; performances 6:30-8:30 p.m. To sign up now or for more details, contact Mike Walker at mjwalker@gmavt.net.

Performing isn’t required. Audience members are welcome to simply come and listen to great music by local artists.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, the grange hosts A Winter Waltz from 4 to 6 p.m. with dancing and light refreshments. Join in or just watch. Children welcome.

Donations are accepted with proceeds going towards building use and upcoming renovations to the historic grange building. A suggested donation for the Winter Waltz is $5 per person, $10 per family.

The grange plans a monthly Open Mic night and other special events. Visit the grange’s Facebook page, Charlotte Grange #398, for announcements.

The grange is located at 2858 Spear St. in Charlotte.