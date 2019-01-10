CVU dominates courts; ski racers hit the trails

By LAUREN READ

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CVU 49, St. Johnsbury 40. Champlain Valley Union got a measure of payback for last year’s Division I title game loss, beating St. Johnsbury 49-40 on Tuesday night.

Makenna Boyd paced the RedHawks with an 18-point effort on the road. Catherine Gilwee added 11 points and Julia Blanck was strong with six.

Sadie Stetson, a newly crowned 1,000 point scorer, had 19 points to lead the Hilltoppers (7-1).

CVU 47, Burlington 27: Champlain Valley Union continued its undefeated start with a 47-27 win over Burlington on Jan 2.

Harper Mead led the Redhawks, now 5-0, with 13 points. Catherine Gilwee scored 11 points to help out the offense.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 70, South Burlington 47: Trailing by a point after the first quarter, Champlain Valley Union boys basketball turned on the jets to pull away for a 70-47 win over South Burlington on Monday night.

Ethan Harvey paced all scorers with 27 points for CVU, while Cole Otley chipped in with 11. Bennett Cheer also hit double-digits with 10 points. The Redhawks moved to 4-2 with the win.

Last Wednesday, the Redhawks used a 19-6 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 68-28 win over Colchester.

In that game, Harvey led CVU with 15 points, while Jason West added another 14.

BOYS HOCKEY

CVU 5, Stowe 5: Jake Schaefer scored in the third period to help the CVU boys hockey team salvage a tie with Stowe on Saturday.

Schaefer finished the game with a hat trick for the Redhawks, who move to 1-5-1. Charlie Averill tallied twice and Logan Cody made 33 stops to earn the tie in net.

The Redhawks took a loss earlier last week, falling to Essex 3-0 on Wednesday. Cody finished with 33 saves in a losing effort.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Rice 4, CVU 2: Payton Skillen scored two goals for the CVU girls hockey team but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Rice on Saturday.

Emma Rashford stopped 24 shots in the losing effort for CVU, now at 2-4 so far this season. Abby McKeown had a goal and an assist for the Green Knights.

WRESTLING

CVU wrestlers traveled to the Saratoga (N.Y.) Invitational on Saturday, testing their skills against New York’s best.

Justin Bissonette was the top individual finisher for the Redhawks, coming in fourth place in the 160-lb category. Jared Forsythe was sixth in the 182-lb category and Matt Trifaro finished in sixth in the 152-lb weight class.

GYMNASTICS

CVU gymnasts traveled to Milton last Thursday, where they came out on top against the host Yellowjackets. The Redhawks finished with 129.2 points, besting Milton’s 110.6 points.

Laurynn Bombardier won the all-around competition for the Redhawks, coming in first with 33.1 points. Bridget Haggerty followed in second in the all-around for CVU.

Bombardier was first in the bars and beam events, while also coming in second on vault.

Logan Claffy captured two event wins for CVU, coming in first on vault and in the floor exercise.

NORDIC SKIING

Four CVU Nordic skiers finished in the top 10 in a race at East Montpelier on Saturday.

Jared Leonard was the top individual finisher for the Redhawks, coming in fifth place in boys race. Gus Lunde rounded out the top 10 with a 10th place finish.

Geneva Cote came in seventh place in the girls race; Finnegan Mittelstadt finished in ninth place.

ALPINE SKIING

The CVU alpine ski team headed to the hills last Wednesday, competing in a slalom race at Smugglers’ Notch.

Olivia Zubarik led all Redhawk skiers, coming in second place in the two-run slalom. Also in the top 10 was Binney Patton for CVU, finishing in seventh place.

Ethan Lisle paced the boys team, coming in eighth place to lead the Redhawks.