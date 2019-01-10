Dangerous driving

Sunday’s slick roads contributed to multiple slide-offs in the region including this one on Vermont 116 in Shelburne. The driver lost control on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. A Hinesburg EMS crew was first on scene, according to fire officials. Shelburne Rescue transported the driver to UVM Medical Center. Traffic was limited to one lane while emergency responders from both towns worked on the southbound side until the accident was cleared. Local police, fire and rescue officials remind drivers in winter to slow down and allow extra time for travel and extra stopping distance when on the roads.