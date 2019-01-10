Police: Car with family of four hit in ‘road rage’ crash on Shelburne Road

Shelburne police are investigating a Tuesday morning accident on Shelburne Road they say was caused by a road rage incident that started in South Burlington and ended in a crash near Martindale Road.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue crews were called to the scene where a black GMC pickup had hit the back of a silver Nissan Versa, police said.

“Indications are that the crash was the culmination of a ‘road rage’ incident which began on Shelburne Road near the Mitsubishi Dealership in South Burlington and in the height of morning commuter traffic,” the police news release explained.

The pickup was driven by Cole Harris, age 31, of Essex. Cameron Barden, age 30, of Burlington, was at the wheel of the Nissan. In the car with Barden were his wife, Marissa, age 29, and their two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

The Barden family was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center where a hospital spokeswoman said they were evaluated and released.

Police said everyone involved was properly restrained with seatbelts or child car seats.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to Officer Dan Eickenberg.

In addition to Shelburne crews, first responders from South Burlington Police, UVM Rescue and Charlotte Rescue were on hand.

The accident is under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to contact them at 985-8051.