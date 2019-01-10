Shelburne Police Log

48 traffic violations
28 directed patrols
27 medical calls
13 miscellaneous complaints
2 burglar alarms
2 accidental 911 call
1 dog loose
1 business secured
Dec. 8
5:28 a.m. Fire assisted Vergennes Fire at a structure fire on Meigs Road in Vergennes.
1:25 p.m. Police responded to a two-car crash on Rock Road. There were no injuries.
4:33 p.m. Police responded to a dispute at a house on Tracy Lane. The two men involved were gone before police arrived. Police did not follow up.
4:57 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a man who created a disturbance at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.
9:58 p.m. Police arrested Edward Burns, 28, of Duxbury for Driving Under the Influance on Spear Street.
Dec. 9
4:44 p.m. Fire assisted Charlotte fire at a fire alarm call on Ferry Road in Charlotte.
Dec. 10
12:02 a.m. Police issued tickets to cars parked on Shelburne Road that were violating the winter parking ban.
Dec. 11
9:21 a.m. Police checked on a suspicious package on Webster Road. It was a small bag of trash.
9:24 a.m. Fire, rescue and police responded to a false fire alarm on Pine Haven Shores Road.
12:10 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg Police in locating a missing child.
12:56 p.m. Police filed a statement about a two-car crash that happened earlier in the day near the intersection of Harrington Avenue and Shelburne Road.
2:34 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police remove debris in the road on Ethan Allen Highway.
Dec. 12
12:20 a.m. Police identified and released people in a suspicious car parked at Bay Plaza on Shelburne Road.
12:57 a.m. Police issued tickets to cars parked on Shelburne Road that violated the winter parking ban.
1:38 a.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with suspicious people near Fayette Road in South Burlington.
11:23 a.m. Police helped mediate a dispute between neighbors on Penny Lane.
12:10 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a resident at the Wright House on Harrington Avenue. The person was transported to the hospital.
3:40 p.m. Police, fire and rescue responded to a two-car crash on Irish Hill Road. A person was transported to the hospital.
5:27 p.m. Police helped with a disabled car in the road on Shelburne Road.
9:28 p.m. Police helped with a disabled car in the road on Vt. Route 116.
9:29 p.m. Police filed a missing-person report for a child. It was broadcast statewide. The child was located at a neighboring business on Grey Rock Road.
Dec. 13
11:44 a.m. Police helped with a disabled car in the road on Bay Road near the underpass.
7:49 p.m. Police mediated a verbal dispute between passengers on a Green Mountain Transit bus on Shelburne Road. They found a woman involved in the incident was wanted on an active warrant. They brought Joselyn Chambers, 36, homeless, into custody on the warrant.
11:38 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a car crash on Allen Road.
Dec. 14
10:30 a.m. Charlotte Fire, Charlotte Rescue, Hinesburg Fire, South Burlington Fire and South Burlington Rescue responded to a call on Champlain Drive. The fire was put out. There were no injuries.
12:22 p.m. Police are investigating a fraud report from an individual on Shelburne Road.
12:57 p.m. Police are investigating a fraud report from an individual on Summit Circle.
11:12 p.m. Police identified and released people who seemed suspicious on Acorn Lane.
11:34 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a guest at Harbor Place. The person was OK.