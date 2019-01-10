Shelburne Police Log

48 traffic violations

28 directed patrols

27 medical calls

13 miscellaneous complaints

2 burglar alarms

2 accidental 911 call

1 dog loose

1 business secured

Dec. 8

5:28 a.m. Fire assisted Vergennes Fire at a structure fire on Meigs Road in Vergennes.

1:25 p.m. Police responded to a two-car crash on Rock Road. There were no injuries.

4:33 p.m. Police responded to a dispute at a house on Tracy Lane. The two men involved were gone before police arrived. Police did not follow up.

4:57 p.m. Police issued a trespass notice to a man who created a disturbance at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.

9:58 p.m. Police arrested Edward Burns, 28, of Duxbury for Driving Under the Influance on Spear Street.

Dec. 9

4:44 p.m. Fire assisted Charlotte fire at a fire alarm call on Ferry Road in Charlotte.

Dec. 10

12:02 a.m. Police issued tickets to cars parked on Shelburne Road that were violating the winter parking ban.

Dec. 11

9:21 a.m. Police checked on a suspicious package on Webster Road. It was a small bag of trash.

9:24 a.m. Fire, rescue and police responded to a false fire alarm on Pine Haven Shores Road.

12:10 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg Police in locating a missing child.

12:56 p.m. Police filed a statement about a two-car crash that happened earlier in the day near the intersection of Harrington Avenue and Shelburne Road.

2:34 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police remove debris in the road on Ethan Allen Highway.

Dec. 12

12:20 a.m. Police identified and released people in a suspicious car parked at Bay Plaza on Shelburne Road.

12:57 a.m. Police issued tickets to cars parked on Shelburne Road that violated the winter parking ban.

1:38 a.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with suspicious people near Fayette Road in South Burlington.

11:23 a.m. Police helped mediate a dispute between neighbors on Penny Lane.

12:10 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a resident at the Wright House on Harrington Avenue. The person was transported to the hospital.

3:40 p.m. Police, fire and rescue responded to a two-car crash on Irish Hill Road. A person was transported to the hospital.

5:27 p.m. Police helped with a disabled car in the road on Shelburne Road.

9:28 p.m. Police helped with a disabled car in the road on Vt. Route 116.

9:29 p.m. Police filed a missing-person report for a child. It was broadcast statewide. The child was located at a neighboring business on Grey Rock Road.

Dec. 13

11:44 a.m. Police helped with a disabled car in the road on Bay Road near the underpass.

7:49 p.m. Police mediated a verbal dispute between passengers on a Green Mountain Transit bus on Shelburne Road. They found a woman involved in the incident was wanted on an active warrant. They brought Joselyn Chambers, 36, homeless, into custody on the warrant.

11:38 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police with a car crash on Allen Road.

Dec. 14

10:30 a.m. Charlotte Fire, Charlotte Rescue, Hinesburg Fire, South Burlington Fire and South Burlington Rescue responded to a call on Champlain Drive. The fire was put out. There were no injuries.

12:22 p.m. Police are investigating a fraud report from an individual on Shelburne Road.

12:57 p.m. Police are investigating a fraud report from an individual on Summit Circle.

11:12 p.m. Police identified and released people who seemed suspicious on Acorn Lane.

11:34 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on a guest at Harbor Place. The person was OK.