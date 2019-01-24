Learn CPR at free clinic by Hinesburg Fire Department Feb. 2

The Hinesburg Fire Department is challenging the community to learn CPR to be prepared in a life-threatening emergency, and on Feb. 2, the department will hold a drop-in CPR clinic all day.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. hourly, volunteers will conduct free training sessions at the fire station on Vermont 116.

The event is being called “Katie’s Community CPR Day” in tribute to Katie Charbonneau, whose life was saved last fall thanks to CPR by her husband Lucas, a Hinesburg Fire Department member.

In announcing the clinic, the fire department emphasizes that CPR saves lives. In the event of an unresponsive, non-breathing event, timely administration of heart compressions can keep the blood flowing through the body and to the brain, increasing the chances of a person’s survival, the announcement said.

In an hour or less, clinic participants can learn to determine if someone has stopped breathing, how to check for a pulse, and how to administer chest compressions until emergency medical technicians arrive.

“We are putting a challenge out to our community for as many residents as possible to come learn this life-saving technique,” the department said.