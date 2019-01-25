Corrections

• A CVU girls basketball player was misidentified in the Jan. 17 edition. It was Mekkena Boyd with the ball on last week’s sports page.

• A reception for new Town Manager Lee Krohn will be held Saturday, Jan. 26 at the town offices. The day was incorrect in the Jan. 17 edition.

• The proposed Shelburne Police budget has a 4.8 percent increase. The amount was incorrect in the Jan. 17 edition.