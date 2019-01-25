VSECU increases emergency loans for federal employees

VSECU, a credit union for everyone who lives or works in Vermont, is offering assistance for members affected by the partial government shutdown.

The credit union announced this week that it has doubled the limit on the new loans due to demand from customers. Members may borrow up to $3,000 in a low-rate emergency loan intended to help replace lost wages of furloughed federal employees, including military personnel. VSECU staff will work to quickly process these loan applications, the credit union said in a statement.

“It’s a frightening prospect to suddenly lose income at any time of the year, but winter in Vermont is an especially difficult time to find yourself suddenly without funds,” said Valerie Beaudin, head of Consumer Residential Lending.

“As the federal shutdown continues, the financial pinch it originally caused is becoming more like a financial vice grip. VSECU will continue to look for opportunities to ease people’s financial stress, and will work with everyone impacted to help give some relief,” she said.

Members may be eligible for the loan if they have been in good standing with the credit union for at least six months and have proof of federal employment/furlough status. Loan applications can be completed online at vsecu.com or at any VSECU branch.

Credit union members may also be eligible for another program which lets borrowers defer a month’s loan payment on consumer loans without penalties.