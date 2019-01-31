News from Pierson Library

New patrons

Congratulations to all the kids who took the smart step of getting their own library card this month. They are: Caroline Carney, Isla Graefe, Oliver Fanning, Teo Johnson, all age 5; Rufus D’Amore, age 5 ½; Claire Whitman and Zeke Dupee, both age 7; Amelia Bronner and Liliana Lloyd-Miller, both 8, and 10-year-old Mikka Essex.

Welcome! We hope you find some great books to read as you begin a lifelong journey of learning at the library.

Presenting Your Ancestors

Pierson Library will hold its second seminar in this series on Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 2, 2nd floor of the Shelburne Town Offices. Join us as we share the many and various ways we have of presenting our ancestors. The seminar is free and open to the public, but we do ask you to register by calling the library at 985-5124.

Shelburne Falls District history talk

Did you know that the Shelburne Historical Society will – for the first time in its history – have space of its own in the lower level of the 1927 Town Hall once the building project is completed? It’s fitting that the history of the community will be remembered and preserved in an historic building.

The Pierson Library has long partnered with the Historical Society in promoting guest lectures, and this year we’re excited about Brian Knight’s upcoming presentation titled, “The Early History of the Shelburne Falls District.”

Knight researched the history of the district to prepare an application for its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. On Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in Town Office Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, come learn about the mills and stores that were the commercial heart of the agricultural life of 19th-century Shelburne. This lecture is free (donations are welcome) and light refreshments will be served.

– Kevin Unrath, Pierson Library director