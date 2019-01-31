No contests on Town Meeting Day ballot

By MADELINE HUGHES

Shelburne voters will have no races to decide on the Town Meeting Day ballot after the candidates’ deadline this week attracted no competition for open offices.

Four positions were up for election this year, and three incumbents have chosen to serve again.

Two seats on the Selectboard each have a single candidate on the ballot: Jaime Heins is seeking re-election to a two-year term and Mike Ashooh is running for a three-year term currently held by Dr. Josh Dein.

This is the first election for Heins to start a full term. Formerly the chair of the Planning Commission, Heins was appointed in late 2017 to the board to fill a vacancy when John Kerr resigned. He was elected in March 2018 to the remaining year of that term.

Russell Caffry is seeking re-election to his three-year seat on the Champlain Valley School District board and Thomas Little is running for another one-year stint as town moderator.

Dein issued a statement regarding his decision not to run for re-election: “It has been a privilege to serve on the Selectboard for the past three years, and I have done so understanding that my responsibility has been to advocate for policies and decisions which are in the best interest of all of Shelburne.,” Dein said. “It has been important to me to ensure that all the residents and entities in Shelburne have equal voices and are treated fairly by the Selectboard and Administration.

“Although I received ample encouragement to run for re-election, I find that (it) is now time to step back… to pursue other activities,” he added.

Ashooh, who currently serves on the Ethics Committee, commented on the lack of competition on the ballot: “It’s an issue that there is a lack of participation in town affairs. It’s nice to cruise into the seat, but it’s also concerning to see the lack of participation,” he said.