Parks & Rec News

Little League baseball and softball registration

Register now for spring baseball and softball programs. New this year, all registrations must be submitted online, with a choice of payment by credit card online or mailing in a check. There are levels available for ages 4-12. Details on fees, practice schedules, registration and more is online at: shelburnelittleleague.com.

Me & My Guy Dance

Tickets are on sale for this fun event for girls in grades K-5 and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.) Feb. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Tickets: $20 per couple, $5 per additional person. Top Hat Entertainment returns with their popular photo booth and dance music. Treats, snacks and beverages will be served. Sorry, online registration is not available. Tickets can be purchased in the recreation office with cash or check only please.

Celebrate Winterfest at Shelburne Farms

Celebrate winter on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy indoor and outdoor winter activities including sledding, sleigh rides, crafts, music and delicious food during this annual free, family-fun event. Activities are weather dependent and may vary based on conditions.

Senior Walking

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in the Town Center gym where it’s safe and warm. Bring clean, dry soft-soled shoes to wear in the gym. Free. No registration required; Shelburne residents only. Walking time is Monday-Friday, 9-10 a.m. through March 29. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985- 9551 for updates or check calendar on gym door.

See all winter programs and events online at shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or in the 2018 fall/winter brochure.