School students benefit from Box Tops collection

Volunteers at Shelburne Community School remind community members to keep clipping the little pink-and-white square Box Tops for Education logos on many grocery items.

They are redeemed for cash that is put towards school enrichment programs.

Volunteer Ashley Prout who oversees the collection said the goal is to raise $1,600 this year. The PTO allocates the funds to the Nearby Nature ecology program for students in grades K-3.

A list of grocery products with Box Tops for Education and program details are online at boxtops4education.com. Collection boxes are located at the school, Pierson Library and Shelburne Market.

For more information, contact Prout at 598-9428.