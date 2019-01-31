Shelburne resident joins Red Cross leadership

Eric Gagnon of Shelburne is one of two new members recently named to the board of directors of The American Red Cross New Hampshire & Vermont Region.

Gagnon, who joined the board in November, is the Assistant Dean for Facilities Administration and Planning in the Larner College of Medicine’s Dean’s Office at the University of Vermont.

He has held a variety of financial and administration positions in the college for the past 18 years. He also is an active member of the Vermont Army National Guard where he holds the rank of colonel and is commander of the Garrison Support Command where he oversees units including aviation, band, cyber, emergency response, medical, military police, public affairs and range operations specialties.

Christa Corzatt, vice president of human resources for Fidelity Investments, also joined the Red Cross board. The Red Cross also announced it has hired Wendy Lapham as regional chief communications officer and James Segerson as regional disaster officer.