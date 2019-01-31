‘VT Untapped’ podcast draws on Vermont Folklife Center archives, fieldwork

The Vermont Folklife Center this week launched its podcast, “VT Untapped,” combining archival material and content from the center’s ongoing ethnographic research to tell unique stories about Vermonters from all walks of life.

The podcast is available for download on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, TuneIn, and VFC’s website. Listen to the first two episodes online at vtfolklife.org/untapped. New episodes will be released monthly.

Hosted by VFC staffer and audio producer Mary Wesley and edited by staffer Erica Furgiuele, “VT Untapped” tells a wide variety of stories of everyday life in the state. Examples include a look at a Putney drag queen troop, a lifelong hunter’s unlikely friendship, and traditional music in Vermont’s Bhutanese-Nepali community.

Executive Director Kathleen Haughey said the podcast is a way to share material the center has gathered over 35 years with a broader audience while helping to foster a greater understanding among Vermonters.

“Through our podcast, we’re bringing these recordings out of the archive and into the world,” said Andy Kolovos, the center’s director of archives and research.

Founded in 1984, the Vermont Folklife Center is a folklife education organization that uses ethnography – the study of cultural experience through interviewing, participation and observation – to strengthen the understanding of the cultural and social fabric of Vermont’s diverse communities.