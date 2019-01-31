YWCA Vermont Camp Hochelaga turns 100

This summer, YWCA Vermont Camp Hochelaga marks its 100th anniversary with a centennial celebration June 15 friends, alumni and supporters.

The event will include daytime activities including camp tours and a barbeque lunch, as well as a ticketed evening banquet with a speaker and historic camp traditions.

Since 1919, thousands of girls have spent time at the camp on the shores of Lake Champlain in South Hero. Its mission is eliminating racism and empowering girls and women.

“We are the last remaining all girls residential camp that is run by a YWCA affiliate,” said Joanna Scott, Director of Development for YWCA Vermont. “We are devoted to standing tall and strong for another 100 years, changing lives one camper at a time.”

Individual, business or group supporters of the camp may take part in the Centennial 100 Challenge, a fundraising campaign with a goal of sending 100 girls to camp this year.

More information: ywcavt.org centennial-celebration, facebook.com/YWCAVermont or call 862-7520.