CVU girls basketball goes 14-0, girls hockey wins in OT, boys beat Spaulding

By LAUREN READ

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Champlain Valley 43, Rice 29: Champlain Valley remained unbeaten with a 43-29 win over Rice on Monday night.

Harper Mead led the way for the Redhawks (14-0) with 13 points, while Catherine Gilwee and Meryn Askew each chipped in seven points.

Petra Langan was the leading scorer for the Green Knights with eight points.

The Redhawks also captured a win on last Wednesday night, beating Burlington 79-15.

Meghan Gilwee had 16 points for the Redhawks and Makenna Boyd added 11 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

BFA-St. Albans 4, Champlain Valley 0: After capturing a high-scoring win last Wednesday, the Champlain Valley boys hockey team fell to BFA-St. Albans on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the Redhawks emerged with a 6-5 win in overtime against Middlebury. Jake Schaefer had a hat trick in the third period to lead the Redhawks, while Cam Saia scored the overtime game-winner.

Saia had two goals in the game and Charlie Averill added a goal and three assists.

In Saturday’s loss, the Redhawks could not break through for a goal and Logan Cody was called upon for 31 saves in a losing effort.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Champlain Valley 3, Harwood/Northfield 2 (OT): Payton Skillen scored 1:40 into overtime to lift Champlain Valley to a win over Harwood/Northfield on Saturday.

Flynn Hall and Kiley McClure also scored for the Redhawks, who move to 3-9 with the win. Nicole Wright dished out two assists and Emma Rashford made 15 saves.

It was a good rebound win for CVU, who fell to Middlebury 4-3 last Wednesday.

Wright, Hall and Skillen each had a goal in the loss to the Tigers, while Rashford made 28 saves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Champlain Valley 45, Spaulding 43: Champlain Valley was clutch from the free throw line in the waning seconds to clinch a 45-43 win over Spaulding on Friday.

Bennett Cheer had 15 points to lead the Redhawks (7-5) and hit 1 of 2 free throws to help secure the win. Noah Martin added 11 points.

Nikos Carroll also hit 1 of 2 free throws with under 10 seconds remaining for CVU.

CROSS COUNTRY

Champlain Valley’s Alice Larson was named the top Gatorade High School Girls Cross-Country Runner for Vermont in 2018, it was announced on Monday in a news release.

Larson, a sophomore, won the individual Division I state championship this past fall and helped lead the Redhawks to their 10th straight state title. Larson was fifth at the New England Championship race and finished eighth at the Nike Cross Nationals Northeast Regionals.

“Last season was a huge learning experience for Alice, and she really took a huge step forward this year,” Champlain Valley coach Scott Bliss said in the release. “She was clearly the best girl in the state all year and continued to improve and grow as the season went on.”

Larson helped CVU to a win at New Englands for the fifth time and helped the team to the Nike Cross Nationals, where they registered their highest finish in program history.