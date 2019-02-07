CVU students among Vermont Presidential Scholar nominees

The Vermont Agency of Education this week recognized 30 Vermont Presidential Scholar nominees in a ceremony at the Vermont Statehouse and among them are four Champlain Valley Union seniors.

Nicole Eaton and Justin Schaaf were selected as General Presidential Scholars, Emily Friedrichsen as an Arts Presidential Scholar, and Jimmy Jiang as a Career Technical Education

scholar.

The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program recognizes graduating high school seniors who show outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to their communities. Twenty are nominated in the general category, five are nominated in the Career Technical Education category and, for the first time this year, Vermont will award five scholars in the arts.

The nominees for the general and technical categories are invited to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which announces winners in May.

Additional Vermont students may be chosen to apply by the U.S. Department of Education based on ACT and SAT scores. Each year, up to 161 students are named as national Presidential Scholars – one of the highest honors for high school students.

During this pilot year, the Vermont student artists will not automatically be sent to the national pool. Arts scholars will have the opportunity to participate in the national program beginning in 2020.

“Our students have excelled in science, math, history and the arts, and a diverse range of CTE programs,” said Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French. “I am very proud of their excellence and hard work and I wish them the best as they represent our state at the national level for this award.”