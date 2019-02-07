News from Pierson Library

First, a quick reminder that Pierson Library is one of the collection sites for Shelburne Community School’s Box Tops for Education fundraiser. Look for them on boxes of everyday items, cut them out, and send them in to the collection boxes at the Pierson library, the main office at Shelburne Community School, or Shelburne Market.

As we roll into the middle of winter, perhaps you’re thinking about taking a trip to soak in a little sun? If so, we invite you to come by and check out a travel book to learn more about your destination (or to research where you might like to go). The library has recently acquired over a dozen new travel guides. And when you’re ready for that trip, pick up a book or audiobook to take along from the collection, or go to upvermolistennt.org to download an eBook or eAudiobook using your Pierson Library account. Call us at 985-5124 to learn more about this service.

Speaking of new books, are there books you wish we owned but that you aren’t finding on the shelves? If you would like an item that isn’t here, we are always happy to try to acquire it via interlibrary loan or perhaps even order it for the library’s permanent collection. Just ask us at the circulation desk and we’ll do our best to help.

If you need something immediately but it’s not on our shelves, your card can also have Homecard borrowing privileges which allows for free checkout at many other area libraries (if you have a round sticker with an expiration date on you card, you already have these privileges. If not, ask us at the front desk!). Participating towns include: Charlotte, Colchester, Essex and Essex Junction, Hinesburg, Huntington, Jericho, Underhill, Milton, Richmond, South Burlington, Westford, Williston, and Winooski, as well as some libraries outside of Chittenden County. Ask us for details on this free program.