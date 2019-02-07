Parks & Rec News

All spring and summer camps and programs will be available on our website as of Feb. 11! The printed Spring/Summer Brochure will be available late February.

Little League Baseball and Softball Registration is open

Register now for spring baseball and softball programs. New this year, all registrations must be submitted online, with a choice of payment by credit card online or mailing in a check. There are levels available or ages 4 years old through 12 years old! Find information on fees, practice schedules, registration and more at: www.shelburnelittleleague.com.

Shelburne Farms Winterfest moved to town gymnasium

Winterfest has been moved to the town gymnasium due to poor snow conditions. Come celebrate winter with the whole family on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m! You’ll enjoy the winter activities and musical performances by T-Bone during this annual free, family-fun event. Yummy food will be available for purchase as well. Activities are weather dependent and may vary if conditions are not favorable. This fun event is sponsored by Associates in Orthodontics, Dr. Librizzi, Dr. Blasius, Dr. Librizzi. See you there!

Me & My Guy Dance

Tickets Are Now on Sale! This fun event is for girls in K – 5th grades and their special adult guy (dad, uncle, grandfather, etc.). It will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Tickets are $20 per couple and $5 per additional person. Top Hat Entertainment will return with their ever popular Photo Booth and nonstop dance music!! Treats, snacks and beverages will also be served. Get your tickets early to this special annual event! Sorry, online registration is not available for this event. Tickets can be purchased in the office with cash or check only please.

Free Senior Walking in the Town Center Gym

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment. Please bring a pair of clean, dry soft-soled shoes with you and change before entering the gym. No registration is required. Shelburne Residents only. Walking will be available Mon.- Friday from 9-10 a.m. through Mar. 29 when the Gym is available. Schedule is subject to change. Call 985- 9551 for updated schedule info. or check calendar on gym door.