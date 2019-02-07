Preis: Vote for Jaime Heins for Shelburne Selectboard

I write to encourage my fellow residents to come out and vote for Jaime Heins for selectboard on Town Meeting Day. Though Jaime is running unopposed, your support matters.

Jaime is a smart, quick-study selectboard member who continues to be very committed to his role and our town. I have had the pleasure of working with him on several projects over the years while serving as a volunteer. Jaime is diplomatic, a voice of reason, a good collaborator and a careful judge of the facts. He also a well-informed, independent-minded leader who can read between the lines and find solutions that are beneficial to many of our residents.

I support Jaime for Selectboard and hope you will do the same on March 6. Once elected, I know that Jaime will continue to roll up his sleeves to forge compromises and build coalitions to address the complex issues facing the Town.

Roger Preis

Shelburne