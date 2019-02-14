CVU girls basketball still unbeaten, boys and girls hockey notch wins

BOYS HOCKEY

Champlain Valley 3, Rutland 0: Champlain Valley pitched its first shutout of the season in a win over Rutland on Monday.

Logan Cody earned the shutout with 25 saves in goal for the Redhawks, who move to 5-8-1.

James Bernicke had a goal and an assist, while Charlie Averill and Cam Saia each tallied once. Ben Ross dished out two assists.

Monday’s win helped the Redhawks rebound from a tight, one-goal loss to Stowe on Saturday. CVU fell to the Raiders, 4-3.

Aiden Achilles, Jake Schaefer and Angelos Carroll each had a goal for CVU.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Champlain Valley 5, Lyndon/North Country 1: The Champlain Valley girls hockey team made it three wins in a row with a 5-1 victory over Lyndon/North Country on Monday.

The Redhawks also earned a win over U-32 on Saturday, beating the hosts 6-4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rice 67, Champlain Valley 65: Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye hit three-pointer as time expired to lift Rice to a win over Champlain Valley on Friday night.

Ethan Harvey hit two free throws with four seconds remaining to give the Redhawks, who led by 11 points at the end of the first half, at 65-64 lead. But on the ensuing inbounds, Ndayishimiye took the ball the length of the floor and hit the desperation three to earn the win.

Harvey finished with 14 points for CVU, who fall to 8-6. Mason Otley led the Redhawks with 19 points and Bennett Cheer also added 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Champlain Valley 71, Spaulding 21: Another week, another win for the Champlain Valley girls basketball team.

Catherine Gilwee paced the Redhawks (16-0) offense with 13 points as visiting CVU swept past Spaulding on Monday.

Makkena Boyd added 10 points, while Harper Mead chipped in with eight points and six assists.

The Redhawks also topped Mount Anthony, 62-16, on Saturday as part of their undefeated run.

Champlain Valley went on a 20-2 run in the first quarter to put the Patriots away early.

Boyd had 16 points to lead the CVU offense, while Gilwee scored 14 points.

WRESTLING

The Champlain Valley wrestling team came in fourth place at the Northern Vermont Athletic Conference dual championships on Saturday at St. Johnsbury.

The Redhawks now turn their attention to the Vermont state wrestling championships, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at Essex High School.

GYMNASTICS

The Champlain Valley gymnastics won their last regular season meet of the season, beating St. Johnsbury 131.9 to 126.75 on Tuesday.

Delaney Miller-Bottoms won the all-around competition for CVU, with victories in the vault and the beam and a third place finish in bars and floor.

Logan Claffly, who took first in the floor exercise, came in second in the all-around competition, while Alix St. Hilaire was third.

Taylor Hoar also had a strong meet for CVU, coming in second place in the vault and bars.

Champlain Valley will look to defend their gymnastics state title on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Essex High School.

ALPINE SKIING

The Champlain Valley alpine ski team put in a strong showing at the Essex Carnival at Sumggler’s Notch on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Two CVU skiers finished in the top 10 in the girls race, while four skiers were in the top 10 on the boys side of the two-run combined race.

Emily Marvin finished seventh for CVU on the girls side, while Claire Smith rounded it out in 10th place.

Sean Gilliam was the top finisher of the day for the Redhawks, coming in third place. Max Gorman followed in fourth place and Jonah Roberts came across in fifth. Ulrick Meyer was ninth to wrap up the top CVU finishers.