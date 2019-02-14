Hinesburg man charged in burglary

A Hinesburg man has been charged with allegedly breaking into the Shelburne Tap House last week.

Police reported a burglary at the Shelburne Road business just around 1 a.m. on Feb. 4. The suspect left the building and came back two more times that night into the early morning, stealing between $500 and $1,000 of property, police said.

With help from the Burlington Police Department, Shelburne Police identified and arrested Brian Greenough, 30, of Hinesburg for burglary on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Greenough was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 15 to answer to the charge of three counts of burglary.

– Madeline Hughes