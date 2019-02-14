COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Wintervale

Feb. 24: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Intervale Center, a food and farming nonprofit, hosts Wintervale, a community celebration of winter recreation, good food, and open space. The winter festival features a bonfire, a chili-cook off, hot chocolate tastings, sugar on snow, kid activities and nature walks, and more! All are welcome. Free and open to the public. Donations to capital campaign welcomed. 180 Intervale Road. www.intervale.org

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

Tuesdays: 9:15-10 a.m. Interval type, moderate to high intensity exercise class. $10. Charlotte Senior Center. 212 Ferry Road. 802-425-6345, charlottesrctr@gmavt.net

Vermont Genealogy Library

Open for research: Tuesday, 3-9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

SHELBURNE

Build a Nest Box

Feb.16: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Shelburne Farms Adult Program. What is one (of many!) things that American Kestrels and Eastern Screech Owls have in common? They nest in cozy cavities. Come build a nest box for these important raptors and learn when and where to place your box for nesting success. You will also meet American Kestrel and Eastern Screech Owl ambassadors from Outreach for Earth Stewardship Materials are provided but bring a cordless drill if you have one. $10 per nest box. Registration required. shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/build-a-nest-box. McClure Education Center at the Farm Barn, Shelburne Farms.

Town Offices – Candidate Forum

Feb. 19: 7-8:30 p.m. Meet the candidates on the March 2019. Selectboard: Michael Ashooh, Jaimeson Heins, School director: Russ Caffry, Town Moderator: Tom Little. Ask questions. Bring your neighbors. Sponsored by the Shelburne Democratic and Republican Committees and the Shelburne News. Coordinator: Nancy E. Baker. Information: nebaker@UVM.edu. Held in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, Shelburne Town Offices.

DANCE

BURLINGTON

Ninth Annual Dance Showcase

Feb. 23: 7 p.m. Benefits Vermont Family Network and Puppets in Education. New York City, New England and Montreal’s professional and semi-professional dance companies and soloists. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Black Box Theater. 60 Lake St. puppetsineducation.org, vermontfamilynetwork.org. $25 advance (Vermont Family Network, 876-5315, extension 247), $28 at door.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Amy E. Tarrant Gallery

Through March 9: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica African Imports,” a multimedia exhibit from the collection of Jackson J. and Lydia Clemmons of Charlotte. Open Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flynn Center, 153 Main St. 652-4500, flynncenter.org.

Burlington City Arts

Current: Nicole Czapinski, “forever, a little ghost.” First artist in new series dedicated to experimentation. Crystal Wagner: Traverse. Site-specific installation, first floor gallery. 135 Church St. 865-7166. Burlingtoncityarts.org.

Northern Vermont

Artists Association

To Feb. 22: Vermont Community Access Media (VCAM). Sponsored by South End Burlington Arts and Business Association (SEABA). 208 Flynn Ave., Suite 2G. seaba.com.

JEFFERSONVILLE

Bryan Memorial Gallery

Call to Artists

March 15 deadline for submission to juried exhibition, Ebb and Flow (drawings, paintings, photographs, sculpture). Featuring and/or including image of water or bodies of water.

March 31: Announcement of jury decision. May 3 to June 23: Exhibit. No charge to submit work; if accepted, artist must become a gallery member. Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment. Free admission. 180 Main St. 644-5100, info@bryangallery.org, bryangallery.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College Museum of Art

To Aug. 11: “Collecting for the Middlebury College Museum of Art,” 50 works, one from each year. middlebury.edu/arts.

Vermont Folklife Center -Vision & Voice Gallery

Feb. 15: 5-7 p.m. “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture.” Public reception and gallery talk with photographer Federico Pardo. Refreshments. Exhibit through summer 2019. M-F: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. ADA accessible, first floor, rear entrance, 88 Main St. 388-4964, vermontfolklifecenter.org

SHELBURNE

Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

86 Falls Road. 985-3848, joan@fsgallery.com, fsgallery.com.

Luxton-Jones Gallery

Vermont artists through March 24: A collection of landscapes in oil and pastel by Vermont artists including Shelburne’s Athenia Schinto, Carolyn Walton, Helen Nagel of Hinesburg, and Ken Russack of Burlington along with pieces by jewelry artist Tineke Russell of Burlington. 5955 Shelburne Road, directly across from Shelburne Museum. Information: Marilene Luxton-Jones 985-8223; LuxtonJonesGallery.com.

20th Annual Animation Show of Shows

Saturday, Feb. 23, 3 & 8 p.m. | Dana Auditorium, Sunderland Language Center, Middlebury College, 356 College St., Middlebury

The 20th Annual Animation Show of Shows presents 15 thought-provoking, poignant, and very funny animated shorts from around the world. In a year when the best and worst of human nature has been on constant display, the works in this year’s show remind us of both the universality of shared ideals, as well as the diverse challenges we face.

The show has a running time of 98 minutes and includes 15 films, four of which have qualified for Academy Award consideration, including “Age of Sail.” A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free and open to the public. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

March 8: second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com.

VIFF: Capernaum

Feb. 28, 7 p.m. Vermont International Film Festival presents Capernaum written and directed by Nadine Labaki. The film takes Labaki’s unique cinematic microscope to the region’s countless neglected children “excluded from society” – the youths who fall through the cracks in the system and are left to fend for themselves. Awards/Major Festivals: Grand Jury Prize – Cannes Film Festival, Nominated for Best Foreign Language film – 2019 Academy Awards. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, Film House, 60 Lake St. https://vtiff.org/events.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater

2019 Winter/Spring Screening Series

• Feb. 17: 2 p.m. “What They Had,” Elizabeth Chomko, narrative drama.

• March 17: 2 p.m. “Chef Flynn,” Cameron Yates, documentary.

• April 18: 7 p.m. “Museo,” Alonzo Ruizpalacios, narrative drama.

• May 10: 7 p.m. “Wildlife,” Paul Dano, narrative drama.

$13; $8 students.

townhalltheater.org/calendar-and-tickets

KIDS

49th Annual Green Up Vermont

March 1: Deadline for student writing contests. Open to Vermont grades K-12. $250 prize. Poem or essay of up to 200 words about Green Up Day and why it is important. May 4 is Green Up Day. Green Up Vermont keeps all entries and has rights for use and reproduction of entries.

Mail in or drop off entries in person: Green Up Vermont, 14-16 Baldwin St., Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, by contest deadlines. Information: greenupvermont.org; 229-4586 (1-800-974-3259).

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

Through May 12: “Age of Dinosaurs” exhibit features life-size animatronic dinosaurs depicting dinosaur behaviors from parental care to predation. Interactive stations include a fossil dig pit, fossil rubbing, and remote-control dinosaurs. Free with ECHO membership or admission. 1 College St. Echovermont.org.

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Drop-in; third Saturday of the month. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create original work inspired by BCA’s current exhibitions.135 Church Street. 865-5355, akrebbs@burlingtoncityarts.org.

Burlington City Arts Center SoundCheck

Workshop by Young Writers Project Feb. 21, March 21, April 18: 6 p.m. 7 p.m. open mic. 135 Church St. rajnii@youngwritersproject.org.

HINESBURG

Flag Football – CVU Gymnasium

Sundays through March: 3:30-5 p.m. Boys and girls, grades 2-7. Non-contact, informal games, 4-7 players per side. Coached by Redhawks football players; supervised by high school coaches. Free. Sponsored by CVU Redhawks Football and Buccaneers Youth Football. No registration or weekly commitment needed. Waiver required: tinyurl.com/FlagFootball-CVU2019. flagfootball@cvu; facebook.com/CVUFlagFootball/

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Webby’s Art Studio

Specialized art activity designed for all ages and inspired by temporary and permanent exhibitions. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Feb. 16: Pretty Petite Paintings. Paint a winter scene on a miniature canvas inspired George Henry Durrie’s work found in Webb Gallery.

• Feb. 23: Structural Snowflakes. Construct an industrial snowflake using metal parts similar to the materials found in the exhibition, “Johnny Swing: Design Sense.”

In the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education Classroom. 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

Forester for a Day

Feb. 23: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. Shelburne Farms Family Program. Put on a hard hat, watch a forester fell a tree, and learn the importance of trees in our lives. Then, work in the woodshop to make a wood product for your home. For ages five and up with accompanying adult. Meet at McClure Educational Center at the Farm Barn. Member: $6/child, $3/adult; Non-member: $7/$4

Registration is required. https://shelburnefarms.org/calendar/event/forester-for-a-day.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Rosie and Friends

Feb. 16: 10 a.m. Meet and greet, author Helen Hipp, Rosie and Friends. Age 4-8. Kindness crafts, story time, dance party, giveaways, raffle. 10:30 a.m. Story time. Free. Bring non-perishable donations to Chittenden County Food Shelf and be entered to win prizes. University Mall, 155 Dorset St. rosiethehippo.com. 863-1066.

MEETINGS, CLASSES, CONFERENCES

BURLINGTON

NAMI Support Group

Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington. namivt.org.

Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont

37th Annual Winter Conference “Food Traditions: Celebrating Our Agricultural Roots”

• Feb. 16: Leah Penniman, Soul Fire Farm, Grafton, N.Y.

• Feb. 17: Melody Walker Brook, Abenaki educator, activist, artist, UVM alumni, Highgate, Vt.; Alnôbaiwi Dance Group.

University of Vermont. Information and registration: nofavt.org/conference.

Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group

March 12: 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com.

CHARLOTTE

Fitness at Any Age

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

SHELBURNE

Chittenden County Chess Club

Every Thursday at 7 p.m. Registration 7-7:15 p.m.; Games begin at 7:30 p.m. Great competitive fun. Information: Dave at 324-1143 or email carterd253@hotmail.com. Lake Champlain Waldorf High School, 122 Bostwick Road.

RSVP Bone Builders

Mondays 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays & Fridays 10-11 a.m. No registration required. Free. No-impact weight training program designed to prevent and even reverse the effects of osteoporosis and increase balance and strength. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont and taught by trained volunteer instructors. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

March 12: 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

Through May 10: Global Miniatures. Across the hall from Small World exhibition.

March 5-May 10: Behind the Scenes: When Helen of Troy Came to UVM.

$3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 & under free. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 12-4 p.m. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

Black History Month

Feb. 24: 2 p.m. Jane Williamson, historian and Rokeby Museum director emerita, illustrated talk “Finding Jesse: How Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont Became a Reality.”

$8 adult, $6 students, children age 5 & up. Sundays: 12-5 p.m. 4334 Route 7. 802-877-3406, director@rokeby.org, rokeby.org

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Museum

Winter hours: Through April 30, Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open buildings: Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education, the Webb Gallery and the Museum Store. Café closed until May 1.

• Feb. 20: 3 p.m. Nancie Ravenel, “Sleuthing Around Stagecoach Inn and Stencil House.” Pre-registration: conservation-month-stagecoach-stencil.eventbrite.com.

• To March 3: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Bird’s Eye Views of Vermont.” Colgate Gallery. Pizzagalli Center, 6000 Shelburne Road. 985-3346; info@shelburnemuseum.org,

• March 7-May 9: 5:30-7 p.m. Sign up now for tour guide training classes held Thursdays for prospective tour guides who give one two-hour tour per week from mid-May to mid-October. Information and sign up with Judy Brook, brook.judy@gmail.com.

6000 Shelburne Road; 985-3346; shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Feb. 16: 8 p.m. Mark Stoffel, Jon Weisberger, Gina Clowes, $15 advance, $20 at door. Old North End Community Center, 20 Allen St. chrisjonesgrass.com; northendstudios.org

UVM Faculty Scholarship Concert

Feb. 24: 3-4 p.m. Music and dance faculty. Amber deLaurentis, David Feurzeig and Sylvia Parker, Anne Janson, Patricia Julien, Steve Klimowski, Matt LaRocca, Paul Besaw, and Julian Barnett, Brooke McCorkle, David Neiweem, Melissa Dickerson, Adam Hall, and Ray Vega. By donation. Benefits student scholarships. Music Building Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. Kelly Dutra, 656-7776.

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

March 20: 6:30 p.m. Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St. 482-2878, rickandtheramblers.com

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange

• Feb. 17: 4-6 p.m. Fiddler Dan Wyman.

• Feb. 19: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open Mic Night. To perform, arrive by 6 p.m. or sign up with Mike Walker beforehand: mjwalker@gmavt.net; 2898 Spear St.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Philharmonic

Feb. 16: 7:30 p.m. “Classics & Contemporaries” Lou Kosma conducting. See Barre listing for details. Saint Michael’s College, Elley-Long Music Center, 223 Ethan Allen Ave. $20, $15 seniors, $5 for students; at door or vermontphilharmonic.com.

Stellaria Trio in Concert

March 1: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested donations: $20, $5 limited means. Free: children, holders of St. Michael’s ID cards. Saint Michael’s College, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, 18 Campus Road. Claire Black, 518-796-4188, stellariatrio@gmail.com; stellariatrio.com

HINESBURG

23rd Hinesburg Artist Series Concert

March 24: 4:30 p.m. Guest artist Becky Bass, South County Chorus, and HAS Orchestra.

Tickets at Blue Cottage Gifts, Hinesburg Recreation Office. St. Jude the Apostle Church, 10759 Route 116.

MIDDLEBURY

Town Hall Theater Concert

Feb. 15: 7:30 p.m. Dar Williams in concert. $39 balcony, $49 orchestra, plus fees.

68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

Mahaney Center for the Arts

• Feb. 15: 8 p.m. New Century | New Voices: Carlos Simon, “Young Lions.” Underwood Commission winner Carlos Simon presents a program of dynamic young composers of color. Robison Hall. Free.

• Feb. 16: 3 & 8 p.m. Film: “Cold War” A passionate love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium. Free.

• Feb. 17: 4 p.m. Connections: Natasha Koval Paden, Piano. The program shows Debussy’s musical relationship with Chopin, focusing on compositions that reach beyond classical structures and journey into realms of color, tonality, and mood. Robinson Hall. Free

Middlebury College, 443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts

OUTDOORS

BURLINGTON

Bird Monitoring Walk

Feb. 23: 8:30 a.m. Join Winooski Valley Park District’s environmental educator Juli Tyson for a bird monitoring 2-3 mile walk at Ethan Allen Homestead with hopes to see an arctic visitor, the Common Redpoll, and maybe the resident Barred Owl. Meet in the parking lot by the information board. All experience levels welcome. Field guides and binoculars are available to borrow, as well as snow shoes if necessary for the conditions. Free.

Wintervale

SPORTS

CHARLOTTE – HINESBURG – SHELBURNE

Shelburne Little League Registration

By March 16: Register online at shelburnelittleleague.com or at the Shelburne Recreation Department office. Baseball teams are boys and girls, ages 4-12; girls softball teams are ages 7-12. League includes players from Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte. Indoor training starts in early March. More information online or call 985-9551.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Community Medical School

Feb. 19: 6-7:30 p.m. “Bigger Isn’t Better: Risks and Reasons for an Enlarged Heart.” David Warshaw, Ph.D., UVM Professor and Chair of Molecular Physiology and Biophysics; Jonathan Flyer, M.D., UVM Assistant Professor of Pediatrics.med.uvm.edu/community_medical_school

University of Vermont, Carpenter Auditorium, Given Building, 89 Beaumont Ave.

BURLINGTON

Ethan Allen Homestead

Feb. 17, 2 p.m. “African American Slave Biographies from the Canadian Maritimes” UVM professor Harvey Amani Whitfield will discuss his latest book, the first on slavery in the Maritimes, a startling corrective to the enduring and triumphant narrative of Canada as a land of freedom at the end of the Underground Railroad. Free. Donations appreciated. 1 Ethan Allen Homestead. ethanallenhomestead.org.

COLCHESTER

SMC Annual Sutherland Lecture

Feb. 21: 4:30 p.m. Saint Michael’s College presents the annual Sutherland Lecture, this year by Columbia University scholar Roosevelt Montás, titled “Liberal Education and Human Freedom. This talk will explore the meaning and relevance of liberal education today, explore its potential for illuminating our shared humanity, and consider its place in a college education. Free and open to the public. For info: 654-2216. Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center, 94 Place Saint Michel.

MIDDLEBURY

Vision and Voice Gallery

Feb. 15: 5-7 p.m. Vermont Folklife Center: Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture; photographs by Federico Pardo; interviews by the VFC. Public reception and gallery talk with photographer. Refreshments. Free. Exhibit through summer 2019, M-F, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 88 Main St. 388-4964, bhooker@vermontfolklifecenter.org

RICHMOND

Richmond Free Library

March 8: 7 p.m. Green Mountain Club, Burlington Section Taylor Series. Charlotte Albers, landscape designer and consultant, “Hidcote Manor and Gardens of the Cotswolds.” gmc@gmburlington.org. Talk and slideshow. $8; $5 GMC members.

201 Bridge St. 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SHELBURNE

Literature Discussion Series

Feb. 21: 6-7:45 p.m. Discussion documentary topic is “Hacking Democracy. Are the Russians really coming?” Series focuses on contemporary topics rooted in key American literature co-sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church and Pierson Library. Led by Christopher A. Ulloa Chaves, university educator and author. Email RSVP to humanities@email.com. Held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone

Fridays, 2-3 p.m. EEE Spring Speaker Series

• Feb. 15: “Vermont vs. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont on Film,” Amanda Gustin, Public Program Manager, Vermont History Center.

• Feb. 22: “The Treaty of Versailles: Did It Bring Peace?,” Nicole Phelps, Associate Professor of History, UVM.

Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. $5 at door; $45 membership (includes all talks). Dorothy Lovering, 658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net; eeevermont.org.

Burlington Garden Club Presents

Feb. 26: 1 p.m. Wildflower expert Dan Jaffe and author of “Design-Less Gardening: A Naturalistic Approach.” Low maintenance gardens using native plants. Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. Carolyn Bates, 238-4213, cbates@carolynbates.com