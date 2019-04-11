Sign up to pitch in for a purpose at Lund

Lund’s second annual Pitchin’ for a Purpose cornhole tournament will be held Saturday, May 11, at the Burlington International Airport. The tournament will feature 64 teams competing to be crowned the 2019 Pitchin’ for Purpose champions. Funds raised through sponsorship and participant fundraising support Lund’s statewide programs.

The day’s event, presented by NorthCountry Federal Credit Union, includes competitive play, a silent auction, food, kids’ activities, music, and more.

“We’re looking forward to another super fun event this year,” said Lund’s Director of Philanthropy Julie Richards. “Playing cornhole is exciting for all ages and it’s amazing to see the community coming together to support Lund while having fun outside in the spring weather.”

Registration is open now at pitchin.lundvt.org or find links to the event on Lund’s website or Facebook pages.

Lund, a member agency of the United Way of Northwest Vermont, helps children thrive by empowering families to break cycles of poverty, addiction and abuse. For more information, visit lundvt.org.