First impressions: Kids go behind the scenes at Shelburne PD

LISA SCAGLIOTTI
Correspondent
Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette recently visited the Shelburne Police Department with a group of Shelburne Community School fifth graders and their school literary coordinator Jensa Bushy. They met the on-duty officers and dispatchers and got a behind-the-scenes tour. After many questions and answers, the group borrowed an office where they went to work writing poems inspired by the setting and the people they had just met.
They returned the following week to share their pieces and hang them on a bulletin board at the police station. Before pinning them to the board, each student took a turn wearing a police uniform hat while they read their piece out loud for Lt. Mike Thomas and Cpl. Jon Marcoux.
Here are the students’ poems:
Shelburne Police officers are a gift, That’s why they save lives in the present
By Anna Dauerman
“Some infinities, are bigger than other infinities,”
John Green once wrote.
And the infinities of lives our officers
help and save is uncountable. When we first
walked in, we peered into a room of organized
and smiling officers.
I’m taken aback by their kindness and courage
too keep our community, as a whole, happy
and safe. If anyone questions what the
Shelburne Police do,
I’ll be there to tell them that they’re the
atmosphere protecting our earth.
To Protect and to Serve
By Maxine Jones
As I walked into the police station
I felt like one of the police force. The
Job sounds awesome, I wish
There was a police dog to help
Our heroes in uniform to fight crime.
It must be hard to be a police officer but
They will get it done to get it right.
I would like to thank all of our police, fire, rescue
And dispatchers, for their tireless dedication to our community.
Heroes of Shelburne
By Addy Smith
Oh the crimes that you stop
not only in our town but in our hearts,
Oh the family that you’ve made
not only of police man but of heroes,
Working together to make the world a better place and making our smiles
bigger and laughs louder while you’re at it
you opened your arms and let us
into a place where you do your work,
a place that you can call home,
The badges that you earn are so big and beautiful
but deserve them, the
situations you deal with are so heavy
and scary but most of all you solve
Them.
You think ahead of the problem
so you can stop it from happening
with your cameras and smart minds.
I can’t tell you how you mean to me
how much you mean to this town you’re heroes
that’s what you are heroes of Shelburne.
(Bravery That Comes From Within)
By Georgia Knight
Busy, bustling everywhere.
So much to do
no time to spare.
Everything’s moving
To get here
and there.
The tall hats
The shiny badges
Your crisp clean uniforms
Your importance matters more
than anything I have seen before
all things are important for community
Together you keep our town safe
Safe from arguments fights and wars
Safe from crimes and so much more
It’s all important everywhere
But the most important thing is the
Bravery
That comes from within
A way of life
By Alex Post
Putting themselves
their lives
and everything they’ve ever known at risk.
The Green Mountain heroes
The saviors of Shelburne.
Letting us sleep and
also letting wake up.
You stand for the song of America.
Stop don’t jump
Wait don’t shoot.
Cat like reflexes
and fierce as a dragon.
The Police Officer Way
By Maggie Smith
Every person has their job
Getting the person who’s on the run,
Being chief would be really fun,
Of course I got to the one,
Man the day would never be come,
At least I got to be the one.
P.S.
By Gwenyth Irwin
So many things to do,
How do you,
You are all stars in your own way.
Catch those bad guys,
Get-um good,
Get them so they only do good.
You are everyone’s heroes,
People look up to all of you.