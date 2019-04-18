Local crossing guards to be rewarded for work via GoFundMe campaign

MADELINE CLARK

Staff Reporter

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of early morning stays these guards from the safe completion of their crossing duties. So Shelburne Community School parent Bill Allen noticed as he dropped his sixth-grader, Luke, off this winter.

“I was thinking, ‘I’d hate doing that, it’s too cold,’” he said, recalling Andrea Schifilliti guiding students across the road to school on a snowy morning. “She never misses a day. She’s just a real great employee.”

For that reason, he created a GoFundMe campaign to give crossing guards Schifilliti and Tracey Beaudin some spring break funds. So far, 14 people have donated $530 to split between the two crossing guards, save smaller gifts for some of the newer guards. The page will be open until the break and has a $1,000 goal.

Allen enlisted the help of fellow Shelburne Community parent Kelly Story to get the campaign off the ground. Story, a mother of two Shelburne Community students, Ian and Jonan, – one of whom frequently bikes to school – was thrilled by the idea.

“These two guards, in particular, are so kind and friendly to the families,” Story said. “They’re kind of like our unsung heroes.”

Story and Allen began their efforts by fielding the proposal with principal Scott Sivo, who gave it the green light, so long as it remained unaffiliated with the school. Next, they sought the approval of Schifilliti and Beaudin.

According to Allen, Schifilliti told them she loves her job and didn’t need to be rewarded for it. Likewise, Beaudin was reluctant to receive such a gift, Story said.

The guards stand at their respective posts on School Street and Route 7 each morning between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m., and then again at dismissal between 3 and 4 p.m. No matter what the weather, they help children and families enter and exit the school plus, they do it with a smile, according to multiple comments on the GoFundMe page.

It’s Schifilliti’s second year as a crossing guard at Shelburne Community. She said it’s a pleasure to be a part of the community, both in a staff and parent capacity – her son is a second-grader at the school.

“When Bill Allen brought the GoFundMe to me, I was just so touched and honored that the parents wanted to do something so kind for me,” Schifilliti wrote to The Other Paper. “You always hear about those things happening, but never once did I think it would happen to me. The kindness that has been shown is the embodiment of [Shelburne Community School].”

Beaudin could not be reached before press deadline.

Allen said he hopes the guards use the gift to do something fun with their families. And Story hopes this effort helps parents acknowledge those who “give quietly” to the community.

“I think the call is, ‘let’s notice the people around us,’” she said.

Interested parents and community members can donate via the GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/crossing-guard-reward