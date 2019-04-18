Meet Kevin Unrath, Library Director

Kevin manages the library daily finances, payroll, staff and scheduling. He also selects materials for the adult collections and coordinates many programs for adults. He works with a stellar board of trustees on long-range planning and a wide range of policies and procedures to make sure the library is serving all Shelburne residents in an efficient and meaningful way.

Kevin has been a librarian for two decades, his entire adult life, and was lucky enough to stumble upon a career he loves early on. When not reading history or classic literature, Kevin enjoys spending time with his family in the great Vermont outdoors, although as a native Floridian he’s still waiting for it to warm up a bit more this spring.

Kevin’s hidden treasure he wants people to know more about at Pierson Library are the great study, reading, meeting and programming spaces that will be sprinkled all around the new Pierson Library building. Libraries are one of the few free places where old and young; upper, middle and working class and people of all backgrounds come together as equals to learn and grow. The new library will provide much more opportunity in this area for the entire Shelburne community.