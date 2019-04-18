Be responsible regarding Easter bunnies and chicks

In the weeks following Easter, after all the goodie baskets have been emptied and chocolate rabbits have long since been eaten, thousands of real live bunnies flood into animal shelters across the country. What’s that all about?

Amidst all the springtime advertising linking Easter with baby bunnies and chicks, some well-meaning parents give live animals to their excited children. After the holiday excitement dies down, however, families are left to take care of animals they may be woefully unprepared for. These animals, most often rabbits, are abandoned at shelters or left outside and are tragically expected to fend for themselves.

Although they make wonderful companions for those who care for them properly, rabbits are not low-maintenance pets and shouldn’t be used as starter pets for children. Rabbits are sensitive and social animals who require the same level of interaction and care that a dog or cat would. These delicate animals are often frightened when held by even the gentlest child.

To find out if your household is a good match for a pet bunny, please check out House Rabbit Network at www.rabbitnetwork.org. If getting a rabbit is still a good idea for your household, please adopt instead of purchasing since many shelters have wonderful spayed or neutered rabbits in need of a loving family!

If you have any questions, contact Green Mountain Animal Defenders at info@gmad.info or 802-861-3030.

Sharon MacNair, president

Green Mountain Animal Defenders

Shelburne