Compost happens

The Charlotte Central School Compost sale in the school’s west Quonset Hut parking lot is Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon. Occurring during International Compost Awareness Week, May 4-11, proceeds from the sale go to the school gardens and community compost efforts. Compost is donated by Steven Wisbaum of Champlain Valley Compost Company in Charlotte. “First come, first served, until we run out!” Bring your 5, 20 or 33-gallon cans to the school and volunteer shovel labor will be provided. Prices are $3 per 5-gallon can, $12 per 20 gallon can and $18 per 33-gallon can. In addition, drop-in short tours upon request will be given of the compost shed. Learn about thermophilic and backyard composting techniques. For more information, contact Abby Foulk at afoulk@gmavt.net.