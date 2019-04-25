Dog communication with Deb Helfrich

If you’ve been frustrated by your inability to understand your dog’s messages to you (or frustrated by your inability to make yourself understood by your dog!), Shelburne Village Dog Park Committee may have the solution.

On Friday, May 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Deb Helfrich from Gold Star Dog Training will break down some language barriers with her lecture: “Woof! What’s the Dog Saying?” Is a yawn always just a yawn? Why is a growl a good thing? Is a tail wag always friendly?

During this fun, interactive, multimedia presentation, participants will learn about basic dog body language, how dogs express themselves, why dogs may bite. You’ll even get to try your hand at reading body language through some group exercises.

Come join other dog lovers fun, free and informative event sponsored by the Shelburne Village Dog Park Committee. Please, no dogs, just humans!

The program will be held in the Shelburne Town Office Meeting Room 1. Refreshments will be served. No need to register in advance.