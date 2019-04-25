Get rid of your unwanted prescription drugs

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27.

Kinney Drugs at 47 Executive Drive in Shelburne is partnering with the Shelburne Police Department to offer individuals safe disposal of both controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs, as well as over-the-counter medications. Drop off between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Last year, Vermonters turned in more than three tons of unused, unwanted, and expired medication at nearly 70 collection sites across the state on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. That 6,008 pounds of collected prescription medication marked the highest total in Vermont for the six Take Back Days since fall 2015.

Every spring and fall, health departments and drug disposal sites around the country join the Drug Enforcement Agency in holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Days. This biannual event provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications, while educating about the potential for medication misuse, accidental ingestion and overdose.

For other disposal locations, visit healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback or dial 2-1-1.