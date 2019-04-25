Parks & Rec News

Early morning boot camp

As a group you will work with your neighbors, supporting and being supported to obtain your fitness goals. Each workout is a mix of cardio and strength training, using your own body weight as well as some small equipment. All levels of fitness are welcome! This is a fun, motivating way to get fit and a great way to kick start your day! ​​

Mondays and Wednesdays, ​​April 29 – June 5; 6 – 7 a.m.; $120; Shelburne Community School Gym Instructor: Kristin Hartley. Registration Deadline: April 26.

Gentle Yoga: Breathe, Relax, Stretch

Join Kay Boyce, Certified Yoga instructor, for this Gentle Yoga Class, with attention to correct alignment, breath work, and stretches. You will build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility. This class is great for those new to yoga, or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own yoga mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel.

Thursdays, May 2 – June 6, 9 – 10 a.m., $55, Shelburne Town Activity Room. Registration deadline: April 30.

Ukulele lessons

Note new dates – Level 1 Classes: Tuesdays, May 7-28 from 6-7 p.m.; Level 2 Classes: Tuesdays, May 7-28 or June 4-25 from 2-3 p.m. Have you been wanting to try something new? Join the fun and learn how to play the ukulele! Instructor, Clare Innes, will teach beginners how to play, even if you have no musical background. Learn to make chords, strum smoothly and gain confidence in playing along with others. Bring a ukulele, an electronic clip-on tuner and an adventurous spirit. For those with left-hand, baritone, or low-G ukuleles, the ability to translate chords yourself is needed. Participants must be 18 years or older. Please contact us if you need to purchase a clip-on tuner or a ukulele. Each four-week session costs $45 per person.

GPS juniors spring soccer

Designed especially for children 3-5 years of age with the idea that children naturally want to have FUN! We’ll include age appropriate games that will let them enjoy the game and learn basic skills without putting pressure on winning or competition. They’ll also learn to work cooperatively with other children. A great first experience!! Fridays from May 3 – June 14 (no soccer May 24), 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.; $75; Baseball field behind Town Offices. Registration Deadline is May 1.

Shotokan karate

For adults and kids ages 8 and up. Improve your fitness level, challenge yourself and have fun! Karate is a weaponless means of self-defense, consisting of dynamic offensive and defensive techniques, using all parts of the body to their maximum advantage. This program will help students develop physical skills such as eye hand coordination, mental focus, leadership and partnership skills while building self-confidence and character through basic Shotokan Karate Techniques. (Fee does not include required uniform.). Thursdays, May 2 – June 6; 6:30-8 p.m.; $40/session; Town Center Gym. Pre-registration required.

The Basics Of Home Composting workshop

Wed., May 8, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Shelburne Town Center Activity Room. (ground floor). Keep food scraps out of the landfill with home composting! Chittenden Solid Waste’s Community Outreach Coordinator, Lauren Layn, will outline the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps and yard debris in a presentation on maintaining a healthy compost system. In 2012, the Vermont Legislature unanimously passed the Universal Recycling Law (Act 148), this presentation focuses on keeping organic materials- like food scraps and other food waste –out of the landfill, which we be required for all Vermonters by 2020. Please RSVP to 985-9551. Space is limited.