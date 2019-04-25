Redhawks dominate spring sports

SOFTBALL

CVU 12, Burlington 4: The Champlain Valley softball team beat Burlington on Thursday to move to 3-0 to start the season.

The Redhawks’ win follows up a very close victory on Wednesday. CVU beat visiting St. Johnsbury 12-10 to continue their hot start.

BASEBALL

CVU 14, Burlington 0: Storm Rushford struck out seven and allowed just one hit in five innings of work to lead CVU to a win over Burlington on Thursday.

Jonah Roberts and Brendan Tivan each had two hits and an RBI for the Redhawks, who move to 2-0.

Gus Lundee and Jacob Boliba each had a double and Ryan Eaton added a two-run single.

The win follows up CVU’s first of the year, beating St. Johnsbury 6-3 on Wednesday. Boliba had two hits and two RBI in the win, while Ian Parent, Isaiah Lawlor and Jacob Murphy all added an RBI.

Parent earned the win on the mound, striking out eight in four innings.

BOYS LACROSSE

CVU 13, Woodstock 5: Champlain Valley emerged with a win over Woodstock on Monday after-noon to make it six wins in a row.

It was the third win of the week for the Redhawks, who also earned victories on Saturday and Wednesday.

James Bernicke tallied a five-point game to lead CVU to a win over Cape Elizabeth (Maine) on Saturday.

Bernicke scored three goals and added two assists, while Charlie Averill tallied twice for the Redhawks. Max Gorman added two goals and Jale Schaefer scored a goal.

Bernicke also fueled the CVU offense on Wednesday, scoring three goals and dishing out four assists in the 16-8 win over Middlebury.

Gorman added four goals, while Schaefer, Nate Cuttitta, Sam Sturim and Averill all added goals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CVU 19, Burlington 8: After dropping the first three games of the season, the CVU Valley girls la-crosse made it two wins in a row with a victory over Burlington on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Redhawks captured their first win of the season with a 17-11 victory over Middlebury.

Sydney Peet had six goals to lead CVU (2-3) in the win, while Mia Brumsted added five tallies. Maggie Gannon (three goals) and Ava Bartlett (two goals) also scored for the Redhawks.

Lena Ashooh earned the win with seven saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

CVU 4, South Burlington 3: The Champlain Valley girls tennis team has had an easy road through the regular season in the past few years.

Wednesday’s narrow win over South Burlington shows that road will not be as easy this season.

Carina Gorman and Ella Kenney both won in singles, but South Burlington held the 3-2 lead after the five individual matches.

The two CVU doubles pairs – Courtney Vincent and Lindsay Beer at No. 1 and Julai Blanck and Abigial Harkness at No. 2 – clinched the win with two wins.

BOYS TENNIS

South Burlington 6, CVU 1: After earning a narrow win on Tuesday, Champlain Valley fell to South Burlington on Wednesday in boys tennis.

Henry Bijur and Aiden Greer earned the lone win for the Redhawks at No. 1 doubles, while the Redhawks lost all of their singles matches in straight sets.

With the loss, CVU falls to 1-2.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule

Friday, April 26

Girls Lacrosse

vs. Mount Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Boys Baseball

vs. Burr and Burton, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Girls Tennis

at South Burlington, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ultimate Frisbee

at Montpelier, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

vs. Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

vs. South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Baseball

at Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

at Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Ultimate Frisbee

vs. Burlington, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Boys and Girls Track and Field

at Essex, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ultimate Frisbee

vs. Burlington, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

at Mount Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.